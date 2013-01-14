Elder President Bush Released From Hospital

After nearly two months in a Houston hospital, where he spent some of the time in intensive care for treatment of complications related to bronchitis, an infection and a stubborn fever, former President George H.W. Bush was sent home today.

His doctor said the nation's 41st president will not need special medication but will continue physical therapy as he recovers. Bush, 88, is the oldest of the four living former presidents. His birthday is in June. Jimmy Carter turned 88 in October. Bill Clinton and George W. Bush (son of the ailing former president) are both 66.

Word of Bush's release from Methodist Hospital was posted on his foundation's Twitter and Facebook pages.

The Facebook page says that:

"President George Bush was discharged today from The Methodist Hospital in Houston after being treated for bronchitis, a bacterial infection and a persistent cough.

" 'Mr. Bush has improved to the point that he will not need any special medication when he goes home, but he will continue physical therapy,' says Dr. Amy Mynderse, the internal medicine physician in charge of the former President's care.

" 'I am deeply grateful for the wonderful doctors and nurses at Methodist who took such good care of me,' said President Bush. 'Let me add just how touched we were by the many get-well messages we received from our friends and fellow Americans. Your prayers and good wishes helped more than you know, and as I head home my only concern is that I will not be able to thank each of you for your kind words.' "

