After Pot Skit, School Invites Jimmy Kimmel To Visit

Published January 11, 2013 at 7:17 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

Humboldt State University invited Jimmy Kimmel to come see for himself. The TV host mocked the university for its marijuana research program. He ran a fake commercial, saying graduates could enjoy careers like dog walking or Occupying Wall Street. The university and student body presidents wrote a letter saying the skit was funny, but unfair. And now the school has invited Kimmel to deliver its commencement address. No word if he'll bring a match.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.