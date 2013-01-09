Korean Pop Star Psy To Appear In Super Bowl Ad
RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:
And our last word in business today is Psyper Bowl.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GANGNAM STYLE")
MONTAGNE: South Korean pop star Psy took YouTube by storm with the viral sensation "Gangnam Style." Now he's setting his sights on the Super Bowl.
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
He's going to appear in a Super Bowl ad for Wonderful Pistachios - one of the biggest retailers of the salted nuts, which are a favorite of armchair quarterbacks across the country. I'm not a Pistachio guy, didn't realize. Anyway, the commercial will include an alternate version of Psy's hit song. Made to the lyrics will be changed to extol the virtues of Pistachios.
MONTAGNE: The Super Bowl is by far the biggest TV event of the year. Thirty seconds of ad time this year will cost a company as much as $4 million. That's a record, according to CBS, which will be broadcasting the game.
That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.
INSKEEP: And I'm Steve Inskeep.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GANGNAM STYLE") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.