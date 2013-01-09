© 2021
Principal Wants To Be Up On The Roof

Published January 9, 2013 at 7:10 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

To find the principal of Wrightsville Elementary in York, Pennsylvania, you might have to look on the roof. Students of Don Gillett are in a program tracking books they read. If they total 2,000 books in the next few months, he says he'll get a tent and a grill and live on the roof for a while. He's even involved the local baseball team. The more they win, the longer he'll stay up there.

You can't help but wonder if the principal secretly wants to spend a little bit of time above it all.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.