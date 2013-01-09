Many Injured When Ferry Hits Pier In Lower Manhattan

"A commuter ferry had a hard landing when it pulled into a Lower Manhattan pier, injuring at least 53 people Monday morning," WABC-TV is reporting.

At least one person suffered a serious head injury, according to The Associated Press.

The New York Post writes that "the craft's front, starboard side appeared to sustain significant damage in the crash — though the ferry was stable and secured to the dock." The accident happened around 8:45 a.m. ET. The Post says more than 300 people may have been on board.

New York 1 says "a representative from Seastreak, the ferry's operator, says they believe the 'Seastreak Wall Street' departed from its Highlands [N.J.] pier at 8 a.m."

Update at 4:10 p.m. ET. Injury Count Rises; More Details On Crash:

The list of injured has now been estimated at 68, NY1 reports, with at least nine of them in serious condition. The New York Post reports "more than 70" injuries.

"All of a sudden, people that were standing up went flying into the aisles — people flew four, five, six feet," the paper quotes commuter Roy Marleau saying.

The ferry was traveling at between 11.5 and 13.8 miles per hour (10 to 12 knots) when it hit a loading barge and another dock, says New York 1, citing Department of Transportation Commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan.

The station adds that 326 passengers were on board, along with a crew of five.

Update at 11:50 a.m. ET. Most Injuries Minor:

Authorities say 57 people were injured, two of them critically, The Associated Press writes. It adds that there were "about 330 passengers and crew members on the vessel." Reuters says nine of the injured are in "serious condition."

