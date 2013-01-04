© 2021
Secretary Clinton Now Expected Back In Her Office Next Week

By Mark Memmott
Published January 4, 2013 at 9:47 AM EST
Wednesday: Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (in sunglasses) as she left New York Presbyterian Hospital with her husband, former president Bill Clinton (top right), and their daughter, Chelsea.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is "looking forward to coming back to work next week," spokeswoman Victoria Nuland says.

Clinton, 65, was discharged from New York Presbyterian Hospital on Wednesday.

She went into the hospital last weekend for treatment of a blood clot in a vein between her brain and skull, behind the right ear. It was discovered during a follow-up examination for the concussion she suffered last month when she fainted and fell while ill with a stomach virus.

The former first lady had hoped to be back in her office this week, but that was before the discovery of the blood clot. Aides say she has been working from her home, and the hospital, during her illness and recovery.

If all goes as planned, she'll be able to step down from her post soon. President Obama has nominated Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass., to succeed Clinton. She long ago announced that she would be leaving the administration early in Obama's second term.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
