Goodbye Casual Fridays, Hello Formal Fridays

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

First, people wore suits and ties, dresses or skirts to work. Then came casual Fridays. Then the tech industry destroyed dress codes. Congress is one of the last places people dress up, and we know how that's turned out.

Now the tech industry leads the way back. The Wall Street Journal reports some companies have formal Fridays now. Suits and ties have returned, a way for employees to escape the oppressive conformity of wearing hoodies and jeans.