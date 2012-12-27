© 2021
Top Stories: Wintry Blast, 'Fiscal Cliff' Talks

By Mark Memmott
Published December 27, 2012 at 8:57 AM EST
Snow-covered roads in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
Snow-covered roads in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Wintry Weather Blasting Northeast On Its Way Out.

-- Elder President Bush In Intensive Care.

-- Putin Signals He Will Sign Law Banning U.S. Adoptions Of Russian Children.

-- Jobless Claims Fell By 12,000 Last Week.

Other stories making headlines:

-- "On 'Fiscal Cliff,' Obama And Senators Returning To Washington For One Last Attempt At Deal." (The Washington Post)

-- "Republican Leaders Huddle Over Fiscal Cliff." (Politico)

-- "U.N. Envoy Calls For Transitional Government In Syria." (The New York Times)

-- "Nelson Mandela Returns Home After 18 Days In Hospital." (BBC Newsround)

-- Lt. Gov. Brian Schatz (D) Appointed To Fill Senate Seat Left Vacant By Hawaii Sen. Daniel Inouye's Death. (Hawaii Public Radio)

-- "Talks To Avoid East Coast Port Strike To Resume, Details Kept Mum." (CNBC)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
