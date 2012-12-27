Times Square Hosts Good Riddance Day

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You might've loved the London Olympics or dancing Gangnam style, or maybe you made the term YOLO your motto. But if there's anything you won't miss about 2012, head to New York tomorrow. With sledgehammer and shredders, it will be Good Riddance Day in Times Square, where you can destroy the year's bad memories, like that ugly lamp from an ex-girlfriend or ticket stubs from the NFL game with the replacement ref, or the entire Pittsburgh Steelers season. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.