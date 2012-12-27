Restored Wedding Album Given To Sandy Victims

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Mary and Lenny Buongiorno figured their photos were lost forever after Sandy flooded their Staten Island home. The waterlogged album with wedding pictures going back to the '50s was in a pile of roadside debris when bus driver Mike Valente spotted it. He spent five weeks meticulously cleaning and restoring the images on his computer. After presenting the new album to the overjoyed couple, he told the New York Post: I'm all about memories. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.