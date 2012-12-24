Pink Martini On World Cafe

From Portland, Ore., stems a global sound that is powerful in its orchestral beauty. Thomas Lauderdale started Pink Martini more than 15 years ago, a fitting name for the colorful and classy orchestra. Lauderdale's mission was to create a sound that would support political fundraisers for civil, environmental and educational causes, among others. Since then, the group has sold millions of albums worldwide.

With the same global outlook, Pink Martini released Joy to the World in November 2010, a collection of nondenominational holiday music from various countries. Among the traditional holiday tunes, the album features works in Chinese, Japanese, Hebrew and Spanish.

This edition of World Cafe originally aired December 24, 2010.

