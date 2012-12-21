Brian Eno On World Cafe

British musician, composer and producer Brian Eno is commonly recognized as one of the most important innovators in ambient music. Though he now mainly composes using computers, Eno was one of the early pioneers of tape-loop music. He's been an important figure in the history of more conventional pop, as well; he began his career as a member of Roxy Music, and later went on to collaborate with a variety of artists, including U2 and David Byrne.

Eno's latest album, Lux, began as a piece he was commissioned to create for a baroque gallery within a palace near Turin, Italy. He wrote the piece at a studio he built within the gallery, and tailored the music specifically for the physical space of that room, working with its natural acoustics. He was so enamored with the result that he later produced a reworked version to be released as a standalone album.

Here, Eno talks with World Cafe host David Dye about Lux, as well as some of the other projects he's been created during his remarkable career.

This segment originally aired on December 21, 2012.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.