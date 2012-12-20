Minus The Bear On World Cafe

The majority of Minus The Bear's records have been iterations of the intricate, melodic rock the Seattle band has been playing since it formed in 2001. In 2010 the band made a slight departure with Omni, an album that relied much more heavily on synthesizers and keyboards.

The band didn't go into the recording process for its latest record, Infinity Overhead, with any stated goals of returning to its trademark sound, but that was the outcome nevertheless. Guitarists Jake Snider and David Knudson say they fell back in love with playing guitar, and their renewed affection for their instruments is immediately apparent in the riff-laden hooks that dominate the album.

The band plays an acoustic set of songs from Infinity Overhead in this session of World Cafe.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.