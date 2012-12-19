Switzerland's UBS To Settle Rate-Rigging Scandal

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

It's the big Swiss bank, UBS. It announced this morning that it will pay a total of $1.5 billion in fines for its role in rigging the interbank lending rate known as LIBOR. The settlement will be paid to Swiss, British and American regulators.

Now, a branch of UBS in Japan is also pleading guilty to a charge of wire fraud as part of this investigation. It's the first time a big name bank has agreed to criminal charges in years.