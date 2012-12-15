Other News: Egyptians Vote; Assad's Forces Fight Back

We continue to follow the tragic news from Newtown, Conn., about Friday's mass shooting at an elementary school.

There is, of course, other news:

-- "Some Polling Issues As Egyptians Vote On Draft Constitution." (NPR's Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson)

-- "Syrian Forces Try To Seize Rebel-Held Areas South Of Damascus." (Bloomberg News)

-- "Israeli Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman To Resign." (The Guardian)

-- Nurse Found Hanged After Royal Hoax Left "Unfillable Void," Her Children Say. (BBC News)

-- "Many States Leaving Insurance Changes To Federal Government." (Los Angeles Times)

-- "Gasoline Prices Soon To Hit Low Point For 2012." (The Associated Press)

-- "Ethics Panel Investigating Rep. Aaron Schock [R-Ill.]." His office expects matter to be "resolved positively." (Chicago Tribune)

