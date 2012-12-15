Hillary Clinton Falls, Suffers Concussion

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who earlier this week canceled a trip to Morocco and the Middle East because she was ill with a stomach virus, is at home recovering from a concussion she suffered in a fall, her spokesman says.

According to an email that State has sent to reporters, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Philippe Reines says that:

"While suffering from a stomach virus, Secretary Clinton became dehydrated and fainted, sustaining a concussion. She has been recovering at home and will continue to be monitored regularly by her doctors. At their recommendation, she will continue to work from home next week, staying in regular contact with department and other officials. She is looking forward to being back in the office soon."

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta says it's a good sign that Clinton is being allowed to rest at home, rather than in a hospital.

Clinton, 65, plans to depart her post soon after President Obama's second inauguration. She has deflected questions about whether she might make another run for the White House in 2016.

Update at 1:25 p.m. ET. Most-Traveled Secretary.

The Associated Press reminds us that Clinton is:

"Known for her grueling travel schedule and is the most traveled secretary of state, having visited 112 countries while in the job."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.