Josh Ritter On World Cafe

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Josh Ritter has blurred the line between narrator and musician. Beyond music, Ritter is also an author; he published his first novel, Bright's Passage, in 2011. He bridges the divide between his two occupations in his lyrics and performances, which always have an air of storytelling about them.

This past September David Dye and the World Cafe took a road trip to Ithaca, NY, to record a special concert and interview with Josh Ritter in front of an audience at The State Theater.

Ritter talks with host David Dye about his beginnings as a musician and growing up in rural Idaho. In addition, he plays several songs — including one from his forthcoming album, The Beast in Its Tracks.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.