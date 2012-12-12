The Cure: Renewed And Rocking

Over the course of its long and celebrated career, The Cure has released thirteen studio albums and over thirty singles. Their recent, and long-anticipated release, 4:13 Dream, has yet again united all Cure fans under the pop power of Robert Smith's crying vocals.

With a renewed rock edge driven by original guitarist Porl Thomson, and signature keyboards and synths pushed to the background, the raw energy of 4:13 Dream is infectious. The reassembled band performs material from the new album — plus a couple classic Cure songs — in a session with host David Dye.

