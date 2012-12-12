© 2021
California Gov. Brown Being Treated For Prostate Cancer

By Bill Chappell
Published December 12, 2012 at 6:18 PM EST

California Gov. Jerry Brown is receiving radiation therapy for prostate cancer, which his physician says was caught at an "early stage." The governor's office announced the news today, adding that Brown's work schedule has not been disrupted.

"The prognosis is excellent, and there are not expected to be any significant side effects," the governor's office quoted UCSF oncologist Dr. Eric Small as saying. Calling the cancer "localized," Small said that Brown is undergoing a short course of radiation therapy.

Brown is expected to undergo treatment through early January.

As member station KQED's News Fix blog reports, Brown, 74, had a cancerous growth removed from his nose in 2011.

Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
