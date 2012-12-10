© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Top Stories: 'Fiscal Cliff' Talks; Syrian Conflict; Minnesota Blizzard

By Mark Memmott
Published December 10, 2012 at 8:59 AM EST
This dog likes snow: In Minneapolis on Sunday, Adam Womersley and his English Springer Spaniel, Stella, had some fun out in the winter weather.
This dog likes snow: In Minneapolis on Sunday, Adam Womersley and his English Springer Spaniel, Stella, had some fun out in the winter weather.

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Can A 'Fiscal Cliff' Deal Be Both In And Out Of Reach? Yes.

-- Jenni Rivera: A Beautiful Voice Goes Silent.

Other stories making news:

-- Russia And U.S. In Talks About Syria; But Foreign Minister Says "Brainstorming Session" Is Not Sign Of Wavering Support For Assad. (The Guardian)

-- European Union Officials Accept Nobel Peace Prize. (Reuters)

-- Five Dead, Two Hurt In Shooting Rampage On California's Tule River Indian Reservation. (Los Angeles Times)

-- "Australian DJs Apologize For Royal Hoax Call." (Huff Post World)

-- Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez Flies To Cuba For Another Cancer Operation. (The Associated Press)

-- "Biggest Snowstorm In Two Years" Buries Parts Of Minnesota. (Minnesota Public Radio)

-- In Soccer: Barcelona's Lionel Messi Sets New Calendar-year Record With 86th Goal. (BBC News)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott