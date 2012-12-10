© 2021
Florida Senior Citizen Kicks It With The Rockettes

Published December 10, 2012 at 7:48 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Dreams do come true. For 87-year-old Pauline Clark it was the dream of dancing with the high-kicking Rockettes. Clark taught ballroom dancing for years and still jitterbugs at her senior center in Florida. So when the Wish of a Lifetime Foundation arranged a trip to New York with Radio City Music Hall's Christmas spectacular and a backstage dance workshop with the Rockettes, Clark was ready. She grabbed her walker and started kicking. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.