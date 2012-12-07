Lianne La Havas On World Cafe

Lianne La Havas has toured with Bon Iver, sung with Willy Mason and recorded her debut album with producer Matt Hales, better known as Aqualung. More than most, she can attest to the benefits of knowing the right people, but La Havas also has heaps of talent on her side. Her debut album — Is Your Love Big Enough? — is full of soulful, folk-tinged songs that are cleverly crafted and undeniably catchy.

La Havas' voice practically leaps from the speakers, and her guitar playing — never overly flashy and always tastefully arranged — is all the more impressive for the fact that she only started playing a few months before recording the album. On this edition of World Cafe, she plays several songs from Is Your Love Big Enough? and talks with host David Dye about the chance encounters that have shaped her career.

This World Cafe session originally aired Dec. 7, 2012.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.