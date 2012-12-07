© 2021
It's All Politics, Dec. 7, 2012

Published December 7, 2012 at 6:52 PM EST
Sen. Jim DeMint, R-S.C., enters his Capitol Hill office on Dec. 6.

Sen. Jim DeMint, R-S.C., announces he will leave Washington in the new year. While NPR's Ken Rudin and Ron Elving wonder if this will enhance DeMint's already-estimable influence in Republican circles, it also opens up the possibility of the appointment of an African-American GOP senator — only the second one since Reconstruction. Plus: Does Ashley Judd have a shot against Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky?

