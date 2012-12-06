Royal Watch: Kate Is Released From Hospital

Sorry, royal fans, we're not planning to follow every bit of news about the Duchess of Cambridge's pregnancy.

But we do want to note that Kate, "holding a bouquet of flowers, left King Edward VII hospital in central London on Thursday morning with her husband, Prince William," the BBC says. "Less than 12 weeks pregnant, she was admitted with acute morning sickness — hyperemesis gravidarum — on Monday."

Correspondent Larry Miller tells our Newscast Desk that when reporters asked if she's feeling better, Kate nodded yes.

As for Wednesday's story about the Australian disc jockeys who called up the hospital, pretending to be Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, and got a nurse to share some details about Kate's condition: The DJs have apologized.

