Royal Watch: Kate Is Released From Hospital

By Mark Memmott
Published December 6, 2012 at 7:45 AM EST
Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, as she was released from King Edward VII hospital in central London earlier today.
Sorry, royal fans, we're not planning to follow every bit of news about the Duchess of Cambridge's pregnancy.

But we do want to note that Kate, "holding a bouquet of flowers, left King Edward VII hospital in central London on Thursday morning with her husband, Prince William," the BBC says. "Less than 12 weeks pregnant, she was admitted with acute morning sickness — hyperemesis gravidarum — on Monday."

Correspondent Larry Miller tells our Newscast Desk that when reporters asked if she's feeling better, Kate nodded yes.

As for Wednesday's story about the Australian disc jockeys who called up the hospital, pretending to be Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, and got a nurse to share some details about Kate's condition: The DJs have apologized.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
