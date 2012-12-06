Perfume Evokes Smell Of Pizza Box Opening

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. When you crack open a pizza box, you know the heat's released and you get that scent from the dough and cheese and sauce. You want to smell like that all day? Well, Pizza Hut in Canada released a bottled perfume that's meant to evoke the smell of a pizza box opening. The company made 110 bottles of the perfume and distributed them to its Facebook followers. A few years ago, Burger King came out with - you got it - a hamburger fragrance. I'm waiting on you, KFC, or may your chicken. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.