VIDEO: No Stupid Pet Trick; In New Zealand, Some Dogs Learn To Drive

We have to admit we were skeptical.

And we wouldn't want to look over in traffic and see Fido cruising by.

But the stories from New Zealand about how the SPCA there is teaching three dogs to drive (sort-of) have some must-see video. Check out what Monty, Ginny and Porter are learning to do. They've learned to respond to some verbal commands that allow them to move a Mini Countryman around a bit.

The point of the lessons, according to The New Zealand Herald, is to show that rescue dogs "are just as intelligent as any other pet."

