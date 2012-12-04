Top Stories: Iran Claims Drone Capture; Typhoon Bears Down On Philippines

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- U.S. Disputes Iran's Claim To Have Captured Drone.

-- Report: Benghazi 'Talking Points' Watered Down By CIA, Not White House.

-- Three 'Should Read Stories' About The 'Fiscal Cliff'.

Other stories making headlines:

-- "Syria Conflict: Obama Warns Assad Over Chemical Weapons — Live Updates." (The Guardian)

-- NATO Foreign Ministers Expected To OK Turkey's Request For Patriot Anti-missile Systems As Defense Against Syria. (The Associated Press)

-- "Philippines Mindanao Island Hit By Typhoon Bopha;" 40,000 People Move To Shelters, 4 Deaths Reported. (BBC News)

-- "Judge Removed In Fort Hood Shooting Rampage Case." (The Associated Press)

-- Baxter International "Agrees To Buy Sweden's Gambro For $4 Billion." (Bloomberg News)

-- "Pregnant Kate Rests At Hospital, World Watches." (NBC's The Today Show)

