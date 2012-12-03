The Wallflowers On World Cafe

The Wallflowers recently reconnected, or "rebooted" so to speak, to release their first studio album since 2005's Rebel, Sweetheart, and with a slightly tweaked line-up they pick up right where they left off. It's safe to say that Dylan and the band — which includes founding member Rami Jaffee on keyboards, long-term bassist Greg Richling, Stuart Mathis on guitar and newly acquired drummer Jack Irons — have recharged their collective creative battery. Glad All Over is an energized collection of signature tunes from The Wallflowers that fans have been itching for.

In this episode of World Cafe, listen to excerpts from the band's recent concert at World Cafe Live, as well as an interview with host David Dye.

This edition of World Cafe originally aired October 26, 2012.

