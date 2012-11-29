© 2021
A Night Of Spectacle In New York City

Published November 29, 2012 at 7:19 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne, with a couple of bright moments from a city still recovering from a dark storm. On Staten Island, people were startled by this dreamlike sight: a zebra and a pony trotting down the street, chased by two men in dark suits carrying lassos. The creatures had escaped from a private menagerie. And in Manhattan last night, Rockefeller Center turned dazzling, lit up by its Christmas tree: an 80-foot spruce adorned with 45,000 lights. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.