Jon Spencer Blues Explosion On World Cafe

The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion — Jon Spencer, drummer Russell Simins and bassist Judah Baer — has kicked out the jams for more than 20 years. Formed in 1991, the band draws on punk, blues and rockabilly, and has collaborated with artists ranging from Elliott Smith to Solomon Burke to Martina Topley-Bird to Steve Albini and even Ad-Rock of The Beastie Boys.

JSBX recently released its 10th proper studio album, Meat and Bone. The trio joined World Cafe host David Dye to play two songs from the record and discuss its two decades as one of rock's rowdiest bands.

