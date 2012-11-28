Damascus Struck By Deadly Car Bombs

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

This is MORNING EDITION from NPR News. Good morning. I'm David Greene.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And I'm Renee Montagne.

Until fairly recently, one town on the outskirts of Syria's capital has remained relatively unscathed by the civil war, but this morning two cars packed with explosives detonated in Jaramana, on the outskirts of Damascus. Thirty-four people were killed. The community of Jaramana is populated mostly by Christians and Druze, two groups that have supported the regime of President Bashar al-Assad. He is an Alawite, which is a minority group like them. They have relied on the government to protect them from the Sunni majority. Syrian state media has blamed the attacks on terrorists. That's what they call rebel fighters. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.