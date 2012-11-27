Powerball Jackpot Is $500 Million; Now Will You Buy A Chance?

We know there's only a 1 in 175 million chance of winning. Even then, you might have to share the prize.

But with Wednesday's Powerball jackpot now estimated to be $500 million (a record for that lottery), we wonder: Are Two-Way readers playing?

Yes, it is kind of silly to think that just because the jackpot has hit half a billion dollars it makes a lot more sense to buy a chance now than it did when you would "only" win $40 million.

But have you (like your Two-Way hosts, we confess) tossed a few bucks into the pot? Or do you say "no way," that it's a waste of money?

If you have plunked down some money, by the way, you're certainly not alone. As the Boston Globe reports, folks are flocking to stores that sell Powerball tickets.

