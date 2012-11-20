VIDEO: Cop, Clown Have Street Corner Tussle

We need a break from the day's incredibly serious news. Maybe you do too. If so, check the story from Milwaukee about a guy in a clown suit who was running in and out of traffic — and the fistfight/wrestling match he got into with a police officer.

It was all recorded by a guy with a camera phone. Reportedly, no one was hurt. The clown is said to be a local activist of some sort.

The original footage is here.

A station in Idaho decided to add clown music (you may experience a 10- or 15-second delay after hitting "play").

