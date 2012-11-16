© 2021
Fire On Oil Rig In Gulf Of Mexico Leaves 11 Injured

By Eyder Peralta
Published November 16, 2012 at 11:47 AM EST

Update at 1:26 p.m. ET. No Confirmed Deaths:

The U.S. Coast Guard tells WWLTV that 11 people have been sent to hospital but no deaths have been confirmed in a oil rig fire off the coast of Louisiana.

WWLTV, KHOU and Reuters were reporting two deaths earlier.

Our Original Post Continues:

A fire on an oil rig off the coast of Louisiana has killed two people, Louisiana's WWLTV is reporting.

Houston's KHOU reports that a spokesman for Black Elk Energy, who owns the platform, said four workers were airlifted to a hospital and two others are missing.

KHOU reports:

"The U.S. Coast Guard in New Orleans confirmed the fire early Friday morning.

"Jefferson Parish Councilman Chris Roberts says the platform in question is a shallow water platform located in West Delta Block 32 in the Gulf of Mexico.

"The Coast Guard activated a 'command center' to investigate the incident."

Update at 12:27 p.m. ET. Fire Extinguished:

The AP just moved this bulletin:

"Coast Guard: Fire extinguished at Gulf of Mexico oil rig where 4 hurt, 2 may be missing."

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
