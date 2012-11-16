Father John Misty On World Cafe

Father John Misty is a character — literally. A persona invented by singer-songwriter Josh Tillman, Father John Misty is there to showcase Tillman's rock-friendly side. In 2008, Tillman joined the Seattle folk-rock band Fleet Foxes as its drummer. After leaving the band at the beginning of the year, he loaded his van and hit the road. He finally settled in what he calls his "spider-shack" in Laurel Canyon and began writing a novel, which eventually led him back into music.

Tillman has released seven solo albums, but this year's Fear Fun is the first released under the Father John Misty name; it offers a departure from his past somber tone, instead opting for a trippier, more mischievous and rocking side of his music. Here, he performs in the World Cafe studios.

This World Cafe performance was originally published on Nov. 16, 2012.

