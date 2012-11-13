© 2021
Man Who Made Accusations Against Elmo Puppeteer Recants

By Eyder Peralta
Published November 13, 2012 at 5:39 PM EST
Puppeteer Kevin Clash and Elmo.
Puppeteer Kevin Clash and Elmo.

The man who accused the voice of Elmo of having sex with him while he was underage has recanted his allegations.

According to The New York Times, which broke the story, the law firm representing the man said he and Kevin Clash had a sexual relationship but it "was an adult consensual relationship."

The Times quotes a Clash spokesman as saying that he was "relieved that this painful allegation has been put to rest. I will not discuss it further."

Sesame Workshop, the production company behind Sesame Street, said it was "pleased that this matter has been brought to a close."

The Workshop announced yesterday that Clash had been given a leave of absence to deal with the accusations.

"We are happy that Kevin can move on from this unfortunate episode," the Workshop said in a statement.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
