Lord Huron On World Cafe

Singer-songwriter Ben Schneider is the creative force behind the rhythmically inventive folk-pop band Lord Huron. The band started out as a multimedia solo project, but it now includes Mark Barry on percussion and vocals, Miguel Briseno on bass and percussion, Brett Farkas on guitar and vocals, and Tom Renaud on guitar and vocals.

Following the success of Schneider's Mighty EP, last month Lord Huron released its first full-length album, Lonesome Dreams. In this episode of World Cafe, Schneider discusses the themes that run through the record and shares an anecdote about handing out his EP to bloggers at a music festival.

This segment originally aired on November 13, 2012.

