© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Homeless Man Jailed For Charging Cell Phone

Published November 13, 2012 at 7:08 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Sarasota, Florida police officer in said he was being conscientious. He arrested a homeless man in a park. The man was charging a cell phone in a picnic shelter. The officer accused him of theft of public utilities, which he said will not be tolerated during this bad economy. Apparently, it will be tolerated. A judge threw out the case, which is a relief, since otherwise police would've had to arrest half the people I saw yesterday at the airport. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.