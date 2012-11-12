© 2021
Judy Garland's Blue Dress From 'Oz' Gets New Owner

Published November 12, 2012 at 7:25 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne, with news from the world of Oz.

(SOUNDBITE OF MOVIE, "THE WIZARD OF OZ")

JUDY GARLAND: (As Dorothy) There's no place like home.

MONTAGNE: There's a new home for the blue dress Judy Garland wore in the movie. We don't know exactly where, though, as it was an anonymous buyer who paid $480,000 for Dorothy's dress at an auction in Beverly Hills. Still, not the over-the-rainbow price paid last year for Marilyn Monroe's billowy white subway dress, which went for four-and-a-half million. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.