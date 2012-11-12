Customers Complain About Early Christmas Carols

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Bells have seized to jingle in one big pharmacy chain in Canada. Seems that the chain, Shoppers Drug Mart, wanted to up the holiday spirit in its 1,100 stores, so it swapped out the pop tunes for Christmas carols on November 1st. Customers were appalled. And the chain got so many complaints it announced on Facebook that Christmas music will be suspended until further notice, or at least until it's beginning to look a little more like Christmas. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.