South Africa Bank Notes Feature Nelson Mandela

Published November 8, 2012 at 4:00 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And today's last word in business is Mandela money.

That's Nelson Mandela, the anti-apartheid leader and first black president of South Africa. He's now also the first black person to grace South Africa's currency.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Yesterday marked the 50th anniversary of the time he was first sentenced to prison for his fight against white minority rule. And yesterday the country's first Mandela bills - 50 rand notes - were put into circulation by the country's central bank governor. She went to a local shop in the capital, Pretoria.

MONTAGNE: For 160 rand, or about $18, the BBC reports, she bought a watermelon, cucumber and some nuts.

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

INSKEEP: And I'm Steve Inskeep. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.