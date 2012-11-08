Jobless Claims Fell By 8,000 Last Week; Superstorm Sandy Might Be Factor

There were 355,000 first-time claims for unemployment insurance last week, down by 8,000 from the week before, the Employment and Training Administration says.

But a measure designed to show the trend edged up: "The 4-week moving average was 370,500, an increase of 3,250 from the previous week's unrevised average of 367,250."

And, The Associated Press says, the week-over-week decline might have been due in part to Superstorm Sandy: Some people who might have applied for benefits couldn't because of the damage the storm inflicted on parts of New Jersey, New York and surrounding states.

