© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

'Wreck It Ralph' Posts Great Opening Day Numbers

Published November 5, 2012 at 4:00 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in business is: Hurricane Ralph.

The movie "Wreck-It Ralph," opened to the largest weekend ever for an animated Disney film, bringing in almost $50 million.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

That despite storm damage from Sandy, forcing hundreds of theaters in New York and New Jersey to close - as it turned out, with many schools also closed by the storm on Friday, "Wreck It-Ralph's" opening day. Families flooded available theaters that were open to take in the tale of a destructive video game villain seeking redemption.

INSKEEP: One Disney executive said parents and kids were looking for a cure from cabin fever - also, a little escapism.

That's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.