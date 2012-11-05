Next: The Pharmacy

Scott Yoder and Brendhan Bowers formed The Pharmacy in 2002, envisioning it as a garage-punk band before also embracing dance-pop and psychedelic rock. In 2007, classically trained pianist Stefan Rubicz joined the group, which has since maintained a steady schedule, earning positive reviews and touring with Vivian Girls, Matt+Kim and Japanther.

The Pharmacy recently released its fourth studio album, Stoned and Alone. For this project, its members collaborated with producer Brandon Eggleston, who has worked with Modest Mouse and tUnE-yArDs, among others. Most of the album's songs were written while The Pharmacy was on tour, where its members spend most of their time. This episode of World Cafe: Next features tracks from Stoned and Alone.

