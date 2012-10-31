© 2021
Zombie Pumpkin Carving Gives Viewers The Shivers

Published October 31, 2012 at 6:45 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with news of jack-o-lantern art this Halloween. Ray Villafane is a former teacher who found his medium after carving a gourd a student gave him. The sculptor began with a pumpkin, this year, weighing just under a ton to create a vividly realistic life-sized, stringy-haired orange zombie pulling other zombies out of a pumpkin garden. The work of pumpkin art is now giving people the shivers at the New York Botanical Garden. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.