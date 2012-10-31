Kinky On World Cafe

A quintet from Monterrey, Mexico, Kinky formed in 1998. Dust Brothers' John King — who has worked with Beck, The Rolling Stones and The Beastie Boys — produced the band's latest album, Sueño De La Maquina (Dream Machine).

The band is nominated for Latin Grammy Awards in the categories of Best Alternative Music Album and Best Alternative Song, and is also nominated for Best Latin Artist North at the MTV Europe Awards. Dream Machine mixes hypnotic lyrics with electronic rhythms.

In an interview with WXPN, the band describes its sound as "danceable rock." Dream Machine's songs are connected through the story they tell about a man who goes from party to party, ending up at an apocalyptic celebration.

