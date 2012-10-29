Tracking Hurricane Sandy: Handy Maps And Apps

Hurricane Sandy is bearing down on the East Coast of the U.S., bringing sustained wind, heavy rain, and flooding that's forcing roads, bridges and mass transit systems to close from New York City to Washington. We're following the storm's progress and its impacts here on The Two-Way .

The National Weather Service is providing updated forecasts and maps regularly on its website. And there's a close-up, color-coded status of the weather conditions along the East Coast.

We've dug up a few more resources: a selection of storm-tracking maps, graphics and animations from across the web. You can leave links for other web resources in the comments section below.

Storm Tracking Maps

Google.org's Crisis Response Map

The Weather Channel's Hurricane Tracker

Flooding Maps

WNYC's Storm Surge Map

National Weather Service's Flood Gauges

Photos And Animations

NASA's Earth Observatory is posting some pretty stunning satellite photographs of the storm.

The satellite loop below shows a series of full-resolution images taken one minute apart as Sandy approaches the East coast. Click here for the full-screen version.

On Twitter

NPR News is compiling a Twitter list of public media folks covering the storm.

There's also a list of utility companies' twitter feeds here.

And in case your power goes out and you lose internet access, The Washington Post has a handy how-to guide for forwarding tweets via text message.

