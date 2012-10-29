© 2021
By Mark Memmott
Published October 29, 2012 at 6:55 AM EDT
San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval was the World Series' most valuable player. <a href="http://www.npr.org/blogs/thetwo-way/2012/10/25/163611545/boom-boom-boom-kung-fu-panda-joins-elite-club-with-three-homers">He hit three home runs in Game 1</a>.
Other News: Giants Win World Series; Syrian 'Ceasefire' Ending

While we continue to monitor Hurricane Sandy, we wanted to pass on some of the morning's other top headlines:

-- Giants Sweep The Tigers: In Detroit last night, San Francisco won 4-3 in the 10th inning. As NPR's Mike Pesca reported on Morning Edition, the Giants' pitching and strong defensive play dominated throughout the series.

Update at 8:15 a.m. ET. Our colleagues at KQED in San Francisco pass along word about two posts they've published:

"Photos, Video: Celebrations of Giants' World Series Win Get Rowdy."

"Fans React to 10th Inning Heroics, Celebrate Giants' World Series Win."

-- Presidential Race: "Lawyers Gird For Possible Recounts." (Politico)

-- Assad Regime's Jets Bomb Parts Of Damascus On Last Day Of "Ceasefire." (BBC News)

-- Publishers Penguin And Random House To Combine. (The Wall Street Journal)

-- " BBC Opens Inquiry Into Savile Sex Abuse Case." (The New York Times)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
