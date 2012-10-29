Next: People Get Ready

The Brooklyn band People Get Ready has been combining music and performance art since 2009, when the group first performed at The Kitchen's Dance and Process series in New York. The band released its self-titled debut earlier this month, and it's a fine collection of harmony-rich pop.

Frontman Steven Reker worked as a dancer and guitarist on David Byrne's 2008-09 tour, and Byrne recently praised the group for its live shows, saying, "They integrate dance, movement, performance, music and singing in a way I haven't seen before." This episode of World Cafe: Next features tracks from People Get Ready's new EP.

