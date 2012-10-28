Museum Teaches Anatomy And Disease With Ghoulish Body Part Bake-Off
Everyone's crazy for cupcakes these days, as our pals over at The Salt will tell you. So why not use them to lure the public into a conversation about STDs and platelets?
That's what St. Bartholomews Pathology Museum in the U.K. is up to this weekend, and the baked goods on the menu are quite the frightening sight.
Just in time for Halloween, the event brings together specialty bakers and pathologists from across the U.K. "It's two different worlds colliding but it's a very interesting mix," says Carla Connolly, the pathology museum's technician and a co-organizer.
Along side the bake sale, the museum is hosting a lecture series. Topics range from venereal diseases in 17th century London to the importance of dangers of cancer screening.
Through Sunday, the museum will display an assortment of cakes, chocolates, cookies, and cocktails that would add flavor to any haunted house. Some highlights include: a trio of cookies made to look like fungus-infected toes, red blood cell cupcakes, diseased kidney cakes, and a macaroon display that reads like a medical textbook diagram. (For other creepy treats, see the slideshow above.)
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.